National Gallery of Canada unveils two positions to promote diversity and inclusivity

Tania Lafreniere, left, and Angela Cassie are shown in this undated combination photo. The National Gallery of Canada has named two leaders to newly created roles aimed at encouraging more diversity and inclusivity within the organization. Angela Cassie will serve as vice-president of strategic transformation and inclusion, while Tania Lafreniere will be senior vice-president of people, culture and belonging, the NGC said on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - National Gallery of Canada