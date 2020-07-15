'Vanity Fair' cover shot by Black photographer for 1st time

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2018, file photo, Viola Davis poses for a portrait at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. The new issue of “Vanity Fair,” featuring a powerful image of Oscar-winning actor Davis, marks the first time the publication has featured the work of a Black photographer on its cover. The issue hits newsstands on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)