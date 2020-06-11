'One Tree Hill' stars ask fans to help fire N.C. professor

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2019 file photo, Sophia Bush arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Bush and her former co-star, Hilarie Burton Morgan from the former hit TV show “One Tree Hill,” are calling on their fans of the TV show and the University of North Carolina Wilmington to take action to remove professor Mike Adams after he called the state’s governor “Massa Cooper." The show had been filmed in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)