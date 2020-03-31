Virus: Elton John-led concert raises $8M; Rihanna ups aid

This combination photo shows Jay-Z speaking at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala And Salute To Industry Icons in New York on Jan. 27, 2018, left, and Rihanna at the 5th annual Diamond Ball benefit gala in New York on Sept. 12, 2019. Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation is donating $1 million in grants towards COVID-19 response — a number that is being matched by Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation. (AP Photo)