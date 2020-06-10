Jake Gold returns to Hip fold to manage assets, help unearth old recordings

The Tragically Hip's former manager, who served the band for 17 years until 2003, has returned to his previous position for the widely popular Canadian rock band. Frontman of the Tragically Hip, Gord Downie, centre, leads the band through a concert in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, July 24, 2016. Jake Gold said his new duties will focus on "asset management" for the Hip, who played their last show together in 2016, a year before singer Gord Downie's death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward