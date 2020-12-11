FKA twigs sues Shia LaBeouf, alleging abusive relationship

This combination photo shows FKA twigs, left, at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles and Shia LaBeouf at the premiere of "The Peanut Butter Falcon" during the London Film Festival on Oct. 3, 2019. FKA twigs filed a lawsuit Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, alleging that LaBeouf was physically and emotionally abusive during a relationship in 2018 and 2019, saying the experience was part of a pattern of terrorizing women for the 34-year-old actor. (AP Photo)