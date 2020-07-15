Banksy's last COVID-19 tags scrubbed from London Tube train

This undated photo issued on Tuesday July 14, 2020 by JBPR, shows Banksy's latest work sprayed on the inside of a London Underground tube carriage. Enigmatic graffiti artist Banksy uploaded a video to social media on Tuesday of what appeared to be him in disguise as a professional cleaner spray painting images of rats on the inside of a London Underground train along with messages about spreading the new coronavirus. (@banksy via AP)