NEW YORK - A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
Most Popular
Articles
- Individual Kelowna teacher salaries now online
- Winery's restaurant expansion opposed by two provincial agencies
- Three more Kelowna schools report COVID-19 cases; numbers also up at KSS
- Kelowna's virus case count now at 409
- Bad landlords in Kelowna feel city's wrath
- Cases of COVID-19 top 1,000 across Interior Health region
- Teammates rally for Kelowna soccer player
- On Remembrance Day, WFN veteran thinks of relatives who also served – and died
- The slow decline of the American empire
- Letters to the editor, Nov. 10, 2020
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 17
Online Poll
Who should be on Canada's new $5 bill?
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to make a decision early next year about who should adorn the new bill.
You voted: