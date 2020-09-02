Carol Burnett granted temporary custody of teenage grandson

FILE - Carol Burnett arrives at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, granted the 87-year-old Burnett and her husband Brian Miller custody of her 14-year-old grandson Dylan West until Jan. 8. The move came two weeks after Burnett and Miller had filed for custody, saying that her daughter, Erin Hamilton, had been struggling with addiction issues. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)