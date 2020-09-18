Last studio recording of jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw released

In this 1986 photo, provided by Mark Miller, jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw performs at the Festival International de Jazz de Montrèal. A forgotten studio recording of the late musician Shaw was released Sept. 11, 2020, on digital, as part of the latest effort to preserve jazz history. Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group's imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor La Reserve Records made available "49th Parallel," a 1987 recording led by Canadian bassist Neil Swainson that features Shaw and tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson. (Mark Miller via AP)