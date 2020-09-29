Gabrielle Union, NBC settle dispute over racism allegations

FILE - Gabrielle Union arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2020. Union and NBC say they have settled their differences in their dispute over her firing from “America’s Got Talent.” Union had said publicly and in a complaint to the California labor board that she was taken off the show because of her complaints that the environment on the set tolerated racism. But on Tuesday, Sept. 29, Union and the network issued a joint statement saying they have reached an “amicable resolution.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)