Rome renames music hall after Oscar-winner Ennio Morricone

The Orchestra of Santa Cecilia plays under the direction of Andrea Morricone, center, son of Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone, who died last week in the Italian capital, on the occasion of a special council at Rome's city hall, Friday, July 17, 2020. Rome’s city council voted on Friday to rename one of its concert halls after the Oscar-winning composer, the Music Park Auditorium will now be called the Ennio Morricone Auditorium. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)