Film stars Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds support Indigenous women's program

Actor Ryan Reynolds, left, is joined by his wife, actress Blake Lively at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" at Military Island in Times Square on Thursday, May 2, 2019, in New York. Movie stars Reynolds and Lively are donating $200,000 to an institute at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia to help promote Indigenous women's leadership. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP