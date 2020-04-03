Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival postponed to fall

Comedian Howie Mandel, one of the new co-owners of the Just for Laughs comedy festival, is seen at the company's headquarters in Montreal on May 15, 2018. Montreal's renowned Just for Laughs Festival has been pushed to the fall in the wake of COVID-19. Just For Laughs Group says the annual summertime comedy extravaganza will now unfold Sept. 29-Oct. 11. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz