California man sentenced in $6M modern art fraud scheme

This evidence photo released by the United States Attorney Central District of California shows bogus artwork, a fake Jean-Michel Basquiat. A Southern California man who authorities say tried to sell $6 million worth of phony paintings he claimed were created by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and other modern masters has been sentenced to five years in federal prison. Philip Righter of West Hollywood was sentenced Wednesday in a federal court in Miami in a Los Angeles case. (United States Attorney Central District of California via AP)