BET network plans starry show as Broadway extends shutdown

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street in Times Square, in New York. Broadway producers have extended the suspension of all shows on the Great White Way, saying musical and plays will stay shuttered through June 7 in accordance with latest medial guidance. Broadway abruptly closed on March 12 and announced plans to reopen the week of April 13. But that timetable was increasingly looking too optimistic as the city saw an alarming surge in deaths. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)