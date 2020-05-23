Author Murakami DJs 'Stay Home' radio show to lift spirits

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2018, file photo, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami signs his autograph on his novel "Killing Commendatore" during a press conference at Waseda University in Tokyo. The acclaimed Japanese novelist Murakami, hosting a special radio show from home, painted a brighter side of the world with his favorite music, and said Friday, May 22, 2020, the fight against the coronavirus is a challenge to human wisdom in figuring out ways to help and care each other. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)