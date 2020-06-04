Union files complaint against NBC, 'America's Got Talent'

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo shows Gabrielle Union at the "America's Got Talent" Season 14 Kickoff in Pasadena, Calif. Union has filed a complaint with the state of California over her firing from “America’s Got Talent." The complaint filed Thursday says NBC and the show's producers subjected Union, who is black, to racism and retaliated against her when she reported it. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)