Depp's bodyguard says Amber Heard abused the Hollywood star

In this photo provided by London High Court on Thursday, July 16, 2020, actor Johnny Depp with injuries allegedly sustained from Amber Heard during an incident in Los Angeles in March 2015, which was filed with the witness statement of Sean Bett, and has been referred to as an exhibit in the hearing of Depp's libel case at the High Court in London. Depp is suing News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that called him a “wife-beater.” The Sun’s defense relies on a total of 14 allegations by his ex-wife Amber Heard of Depp’s violence. He strongly denies all of them. (London High Court via AP)