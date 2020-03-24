Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Mendes among Canadian celebs in #PlanktheCurve video chain

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix's "6 Underground" in New York on December 10, 2019. Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and several other Canadian stars are taking to social media to encourage Canadians to flatten the COVID-19 curve. Taking a cue from a video posted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Reynolds posted a similar clip asking Canadians to stay at home, practise social distancing and wash their hands during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - Invision, Charles Sykes