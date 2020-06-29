Critics slam country artists for playing for unmasked crowds

FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Chris Janson performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Musicians and fans alike are criticizing country artists like Janson who performed at outdoor concerts this weekend where social media pictures showed large crowds without masks. Janson performed at an outdoor festival in Idaho. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)