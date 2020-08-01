Financially struggling zoos could be latest pandemic victims

A masked zoo worker watches over giraffes at feeding time at the Oakland Zoo on July 2, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet animals still need expensive care and food, meaning the closures that began in March, the start of the busiest season for most animal parks, have left many of the facilities in dire financial straits. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)