James Murdoch resigns from news publisher News Corp's board

FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo, James Murdoch attends the National Geographic 2017 "Further Front" network upfront at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. Murdoch, son of News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch, is resigning from the family-controlled newspaper publisher’s board. He cites disagreements over editorial content published by the company’s news outlets and other, unspecified strategic decisions. James is known as the more liberal brother. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)