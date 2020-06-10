Ava DuVernay joins the film academy's Board of Governors

FILE -This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo shows filmmaker Ava DuVernay at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. DuVernay directed the four-part Netflix series "When They See US," which explores the true story of the Central Park Five, five black and Latino teenagers who were coerced into confessing to a rape they didn't commit in 1989. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)