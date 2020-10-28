Artist Tracey Emin reveals she had operation for cancer

FILE - In this Friday, June 27, 2014 file photo, British artist Tracey Emin poses for photographers next to her 1998 artpiece, entitled 'My Bed' at an auction house exhibition space in central London. British artist Tracey Emin says she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and is in remission after an operation. In an interview published Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, Emin told the website Artnet that a malignant tumor was discovered on her bladder in the spring. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, file)