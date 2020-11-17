Kimiko Tobimatsu shares unfamiliar breast cancer story in graphic novel

Kimiko Tobimatsu, shown in this undated handout image, is a breast cancer survivor, but you won't catch her wearing a pink ribbon anytime soon. After being diagnosed at 25-years-old, Tobimatsu says she felt like a fish out of water in the breast cancer community. As a queer, mixed-race woman, the Toronto lawyer felt disconnected from the hyper-feminized image often associated with the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jenny Vasquez *MANDATORY CREDIT*