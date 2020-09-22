Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2019, file photo, Kevin Hart poses for photographers at the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level," in Los Angeles. Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM. The satellite radio company announced, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)