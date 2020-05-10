Grammy-winning 1970s soul singer Betty Wright dies at 66

FILE - In this April 2, 2013, file photo, singer Betty Wright performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks in Miami. Wright, the Grammy-winning soul singer and songwriter whose influential 1970s hits included “Clean Up Woman” and “Where is the Love,” has died. Several media outlets reported that Wright died of cancer at her home in Miami on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was 66. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)