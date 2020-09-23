Elton John announces new North American dates for final tour

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Elton John performs "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," nominated for the award for best original song, from "Rocketman" at the Oscars in Los Angeles. John is opening up his vault and releasing an expansive collection of rarely heard and unreleased tracks. John announced Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, that the eight-CD collection, ‚ÄúElton: Jewel Box," will be released Nov. 13. The collection includes ‚ÄúSing Me No Sad Songs,‚Äù an unreleased studio demo from 1969. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)