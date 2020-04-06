Canadian stage star Nick Cordero tests positive for COVID-19 in Los Angeles

FILE - In this April 10, 2014 file photo, actor Nick Cordero attends the after party for the opening night of "Bullets Over Broadway" in New York. Hamilton-raised Broadway star Nick Cordero has tested positive for COVID-19 in a Los Angeles hospital, where he's been unconscious and on a ventilator but is showing signs of improvement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File