Shania Twain reflects on breakout album that changed country

FILE - Shania Twain appears during a portrait session in New York on June 14, 2019. Twain is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the album that turned her into a global superstar. She is releasing a deluxe reissue set of her 1995 breakthrough album “The Woman in Me,” which became the best-selling record by a woman in country music at the time. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)