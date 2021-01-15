'Parasite's' Bong Joon Ho to head Venice Film Festival jury

FILE - Bong Joon-ho arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Los Angeles. The “Parasite” director has been selected as jury president of the 78th Venice International Film Festival, organizers said Friday. The Oscar-winner will preside over seven jurors to hand out the festival’s top awards, including the prestigious Golden Lion. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)