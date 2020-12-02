Seven works by late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle among Heffel auction highlights

Seven works by late Quebec artist Jean Paul Riopelle are among the big-ticket items on offer at Heffel Fine Art Auction House's virtual live auction tonight. Leading the Toronto auction house's fall sale is Riopelle's 1953 canvas "Sans titre," seen here in an undated photo, which comes with a pre-sale price tag of $1.2 million and $1.8 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heffel Fine Art Auction House, Ward Bastian, *MANDATORY CREDIT*