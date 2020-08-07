Comedian Andy Dick sues man who punched him in New Orleans

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2013, file photo, actor Andy Dick arrives at the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at The Culver Studios in Culver City, Calif. Comedian Andy Dick has filed a lawsuit in New Orleans against the man who punched him last year outside a French Quarter nightclub. Documents in the July 30, 2020, lawsuit were made public Thursday, Aug. 6, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP, File)