Telluride Film Festival cancelled due to pandemic

FILE - In this July 17, 2001, file photo, a view of Telluride, Colo. appears nestled in a valley from the top of Mount St. Sophia. The Telluride Film Festival, the annual film retreat held in the Colorado mountains and one of the fall movie season's top launching pads, has been canceled. Festival organizers said Tuesday that its 47th edition, scheduled for Labor Day weekend, has been scuttled entirely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski/File)