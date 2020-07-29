Garth Brooks doesn't want to win CMA entertainer award again

FILE - Singer/songwriter Garth Brooks appears at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018. Brooks says he is pulling himself out of nominations for the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award, saying it's time for someone else to win the top prize. Brooks, who won the top prize last November, said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he doesn't want to be nominated in any upcoming years as well. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)