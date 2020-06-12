Dave Chappelle speaks on George Floyd in new Netflix special

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. Chappelle celebrated George Floyd’s life and ripped the media for the way it handled his death in a surprise Netflix special. The special was released Thursday and is streaming free on Netflix’s comedy YouTube channel. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)