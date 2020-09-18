DJ Jazzy Jeff talks 'Fresh Prince' reunion, mansion rental

FILE - In this May 29, 2013 file photo, Jeffrey A. Townes aka DJ Jazzy Jeff attends the "After Earth" premiere in New York. DJ Jazzy Jeff thought the popularity of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” would eventually fizzle out after the show's final episode in 1996. The original cast of “The Fresh Prince” will reunite for the show’s 30th anniversary, which will air on HBO Max around Thanksgiving. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)