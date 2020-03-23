David Byrne's `American Utopia' to come out in book form

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows David Byrne during the Broadway opening night curtain call of "David Byrne's American Utopia" in New York. The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating on a book adaptation with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called “American Utopia,” will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)