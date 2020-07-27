Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas greet first child

FILE - Joe Jonas, left, Sophie Turner arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child. The 24-year-old “Game of Thrones” star Turner and the 30-year-old singer Jonas announced the birth Monday. In a joint statement released by his label Republic Records, the two said only that they are "delighted to announce the birth of their baby.” They gave no further details on the child. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)