CBS renews 23 shows, 'Young Sheldon,' 'All Rise' among them

This image released by CBS shows Tom Selleck in a scene from "Blue Bloods." TV viewers craving familiarity will find it on CBS, which is renewing nearly two-dozen including newcomers “The Unicorn" and “All Rise” and stalwarts “Blue Bloods” and “The Amazing Race.” CBS said Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the 23 returning shows will be part of the network’s lineup for the 2020-21 season, along with new series to be unveiled in the coming weeks. (John Paul Filo/CBS via AP)