Kaley Cuoco takes to skies in 'The Flight Attendant'

FILE - Kaley Cuoco arrives at the 5th annual InStyle Awards on Oct. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cuoco was looking for her next project three years before “The Big Bang Theory” ended. She found it reading a snippet about a book on Amazon. “The Flight Attendant” is a dark thriller with comedic overtones, letting Cuoco employ the love of laughter she honed for 12 seasons on the CBS comedy. It's based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, and Cuoco said she won “a bidding war” for the rights. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)