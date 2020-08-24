City naming sewage plant after John Oliver

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2019 file photo, John Oliver performs at the 13th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit concert in support of the Bob Woodruff Foundation at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Officials in Danbury, Connecticut, are showing the comedian what they think about his expletive-filled rant about their city — they're naming the local sewage treatment plant after him. Mayor Mark Boughton announced the tongue-in-cheek move in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, that shows him at the plant. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)