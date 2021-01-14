Pebble Beach for pros only this year because of COVID spike

FILE - Bill Murray massages a volunteers shoulders on the fifth tee of the Monterey Peninsula County Club Shore Course during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., in this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, file photo. The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament. Pebble has a long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country. That means no antics from Bill Murray.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)