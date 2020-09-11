Canadian sculptor Mark Prent, innovator in the dark arts, dead at 72

Canadian artist Mark Prent, whose otherworldly sculptures unsettled the art world, has died at age 72.
Gallerist Phillip Gevik says Prent died on Sept. 2 after a brief illness unrelated to COVID-19.
Prent's creature-like sculptures have disturbed and delighted audiences since Toronto police attempted to shut down his first solo show in 1973 in response to a complaint from a public morality organization, spurring a successful legal battle in defence of the artist and gallery.
The Polish-born provocateur went on to win honours, including a Guggenheim Fellowship, as his whimsically monstrous works were exhibited around the world.
Prent's surreal vision won him several fans in the film scene, including directors Guillermo Del Toro, David Cronenberg and Harmony Korine.
In his last years, Prent divided his time between teaching at Concordia University in Montreal and his home studio in Vermont.
