TORONTO - Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes says the much buzzed-about shower scene that opens his new Netflix documentary was a result of great trust between himself and the director.
The singer-songwriter from Pickering, Ont., did a Q-and-A with director Grant Singer via video conference today for members of the media to promote the "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder" film.
Mendes says he's been asked many times about how he feels about the scene, which shows him from the waist up taking a shower in a hotel room.
He notes Singer spent a lot of time building their relationship and making him comfortable with having a camera around before filming.
By the time they shot the shower scene, which has generated a lot of chatter online, Mendes says they were deep into filming and wanting to make the doc "more vulnerable and raw."
Mendes, who releases his fourth album "Wonder" on Friday, allowed cameras to follow him around on tour and in his personal life and childhood home in the film.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2020.