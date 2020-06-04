With 'Succession' shut down, Brian Cox takes on other roles

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, actor Brian Cox poses for photographers at the premiere of the film "Alien Covenant" in London. Cox recently filmed “Little Room,” a “whodunnit” for the Zoom age. The story centers around a psychiatrist who goes missing and her patients connect online to try to track her down. Donations are being accepted to watch the first episode of “Little Room,” available now, with proceeds going to help frontline workers in the U.S. and the U.K. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)