Jay-Z's Made in America festival cancelled due to pandemic

FILE - In this May 14, 2012 file photo, entertainer Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter smiles in between interviews, after a news conference at Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia. Jay-Z’s annual festival in Philadelphia, Made in America, won’t take place Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement Wednesday, July 1, 2020, the rap mogul’s Roc Nation company said they plan to produce the popular festival in 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)