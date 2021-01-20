Lil Wayne, Kodak Black get clemency; Joe Exotic does not

This combination of images shows Lil Wayne performing during Hot 97's "Busta Rhymes & Friends: Hot For The Holidays" in Newark, N.J. on Sept. 13, 2016, left, and Kodak Black at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 140 people in a last-minute clemency flurry after midnight on Wednesday, a list that included rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black. (AP Photo)