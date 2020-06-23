Bell Media renews 'Transplant,' 'Jann'; says it's working 'to increase the representation of diverse voices'

Canadian singer and actress Jann Arden poses for a photograph in Toronto on February 4, 2020. New seasons of "Transplant" and "Jann" are among the shows bound for CTV as Bell Media navigates COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns and vows to increase representation and diversity in its content.The company announced its upcoming lineup on Tuesday, including a second season of the hit homegrown medical drama "Transplant," starring Hamza Haq as a Syrian doctor building a new life in Canada. An air date hasn't been announced. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette